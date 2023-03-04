Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 271,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

