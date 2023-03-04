Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sysmex Company Profile

Featured Stories

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

