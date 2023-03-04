Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.