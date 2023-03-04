Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

