Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.