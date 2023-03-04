Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

TGT stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

