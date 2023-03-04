Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.12). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.12), with a volume of 215,764 shares traded.
Tarsus Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 424. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
