TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

