TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $19.58 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

