Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.33.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$436.81 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.54. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.27 and a 52-week high of C$41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.99.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.4490451 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.