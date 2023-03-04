Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 302,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 38.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 109,496 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 179,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,375 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 792,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.