Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:THQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
