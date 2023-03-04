Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 3,877 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.7 %
TDOC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
See Also
