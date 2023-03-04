Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 3,877 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.7 %

TDOC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.