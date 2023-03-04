Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $559,815.92 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,330,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,769,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

