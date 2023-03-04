Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TX. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $11,976,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.