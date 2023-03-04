Terra Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $354.21 million and $40.25 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00006985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004721 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002164 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 226,992,879 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.