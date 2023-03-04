Terra Tops One Day Volume of $35.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $339.35 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00006713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004741 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002119 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 227,375,643 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

