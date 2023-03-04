Terrie Curran Sells 1,436 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,668.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
