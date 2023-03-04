Terrie Curran Sells 1,436 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHATGet Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,668.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

