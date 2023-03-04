Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 338.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

