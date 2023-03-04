Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.13

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $23.39 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006835 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001989 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,760,979 coins and its circulating supply is 929,430,775 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.