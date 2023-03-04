Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.31 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $30.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006985 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004721 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002164 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,700,920 coins and its circulating supply is 929,370,716 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.