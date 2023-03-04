The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

