The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,805.08

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,805.08 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 4,079 ($49.22). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,027 ($48.59), with a volume of 208,590 shares.

BKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($57.32) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.30) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,807 ($45.94) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,604.40 ($55.56).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,806.24. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 69.44 ($0.84) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $21.25. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,214.11%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($53.96), for a total value of £614,900 ($742,005.55). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($53.96), for a total value of £614,900 ($742,005.55). Also, insider Natasha Adams bought 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.33) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($96,046.05). 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

