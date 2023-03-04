The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,054.03

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,054.03 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($12.97). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.88), with a volume of 43,128 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,009.01. The company has a market cap of £465.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.14 and a beta of 0.67.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

