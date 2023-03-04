The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

