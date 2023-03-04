The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $357.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

