The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $47.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

