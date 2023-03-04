The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $31.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.