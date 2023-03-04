The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $44.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00424623 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.06 or 0.28701725 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000221 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,598,832,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,831,017,698 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.