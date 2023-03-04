The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $40.73 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,598,887,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,831,072,908 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

