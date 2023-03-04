The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 275,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,109. The firm has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.