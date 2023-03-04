The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.37% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $137.33 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

