The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 550,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,541. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

