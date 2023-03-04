The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $77,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $199.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

