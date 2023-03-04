The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on April 30th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.721 per share by the bank on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,802,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,722,000 after purchasing an additional 277,280 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

