The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,505 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Trade Desk worth $94,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

TTD stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.96, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

