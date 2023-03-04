The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 3,627,569 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

