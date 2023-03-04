Thomas Schiller Sells 30,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,734,310.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.86. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

