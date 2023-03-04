Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.94

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 367437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.