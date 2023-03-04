Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 43.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tio Tech A Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TIOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.22.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
