Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Further Reading

