TNC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $106,198.78 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $618.97 million and approximately $106,198.78 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10620568 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $110,811.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

