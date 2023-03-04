Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,607. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

