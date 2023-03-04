Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.53.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.