TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TTE stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

