TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $18,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TowneBank by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

