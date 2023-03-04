TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TPCO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $0.28 on Friday. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

