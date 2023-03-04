Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.08.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.