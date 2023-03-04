Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.83. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

