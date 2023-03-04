Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

