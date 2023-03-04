Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($12.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,000.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 912.47. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,394 ($16.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

