Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Acquires A$18,600.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) insider Lauri Shanahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.30 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of A$18,600.00 ($12,567.57).

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Featured Articles

